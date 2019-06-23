{{featured_button_text}}

"Even if it turns out to be only a symbolic victory, it's so important to call a spade a spade."

-- Becky Hawbaker, United Faculty president at the University of Northern Iowa, talking about a Public Employment Relations Board reprimanding the state regents system for bad-faith bargaining and prohibited practices in its dealings with two public-sector unions, including United Faculty.

