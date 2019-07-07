“We’re excited to get back to the culture of the thing, get back to the vibe, get back to the way Lark was when it first launched.”
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
—- Sean Christensen, Lark Brewing’s founder and brewer, talking about returning to its former University Avenue location from downtown Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.