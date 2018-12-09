Try 1 month for 99¢
Quentin Hart

Hart

"This is a huge project for downtown Waterloo. This is a centerpiece of our entire community."

--- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, talking about a $2.2 million plan to beautify its downtown entertainment district.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments