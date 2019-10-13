{{featured_button_text}}

"We fell in love with the floors we've seen at TechWorks and can see that becoming not just our three floors but the entire building becoming a center for innovation for the entire community."

-- Erik Skovgard, president and CEO of Lincoln Savings Bank, which announced last week it was moving into the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus in downtown Waterloo.

