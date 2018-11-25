Try 3 months for $3

"When we rejuvenate old buildings, we rejuvenate our communities."

--- Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which granted a state historic preservation tax credit to the downtown Waterloo Webberking Building for a revitalization project.

