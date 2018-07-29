Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wally Mochal

"We thought we had it successfully sold in 2012. I've learned a lot about the court system since then, more than I wanted to know."

--- Wally Mochal, former chair of the National Cattle Congress board, talking about the dilapidated Waterloo Greyhound Park, which was finally torn down last week.

