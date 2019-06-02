{{featured_button_text}}
Rodger Day

“When we drive by it still kind of brings back memories of the evil that happened there.”

-- Rodger Day, whose sister was found murdered in the "castle" apartment building on Commerical Street in Waterloo in 1974, now slated for demolition.

