"I just think it's fair that if you're going to give people hefty wages — you know competitively in Waterloo firemen make very good wages and their benefits are excellent — I think the citizens just want to see that they're part of the community."
-- Waterloo City Council member Margaret Klein during a discussion last week on whether the residency restriction should be changed for Waterloo Fire Rescue personnel.
