Subscribe for 33¢ / day

"We are going through change, and any time we do that, be it a private or public entity, some people don't like that."

--- Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director and chief of police, responding to the recent departure of firefighters who said they left due to safety concerns.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments