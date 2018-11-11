Try 1 month for 99¢
Sen. Joe Bolkcom

"Campaigns stand or fall on what they talk to voters about. Apparently in the governor's race in Iowa, tax cuts over taking care of people is what won tonight."

--- Democratic State Sen. Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City, talking about Tuesday's election.

