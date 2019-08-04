"We are seven years into this, and we are hoping that the person who does have that little piece of information is now comfortable enough to come forward, and hopefully this extra reward is the incentive they need."
-- Brice Lippert, an investigator with the Waterloo Police Department who coordinates the Crime Stoppers program, talking about a new reward and tip system to help find who killed Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey in 2012.
