{{featured_button_text}}
042419bp-knox-cindi-HS

Cindi Knox. Photographed Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

“I tell people to always trust their instincts about their health, and just keep pushing and not give up.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

-- Cindi Knox of Waterloo, a cancer survivor who was an honorary survivor at the American Cancer Society's Bark for Life event.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments