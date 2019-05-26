{{featured_button_text}}

"It's not the family farms that we all know and love. It's these big, kind of corporate operations putting thousands and thousands of animals in small spaces."

--- Black Hawk County Supervisors Chris Schwartz on the 5-0 vote by the board on a resolution asking the governor and Iowa legislators to halt any new concentrated animal feeding operations from being built until the state's water quality improves.

