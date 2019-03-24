Try 3 months for $3
Eric Giddens, the Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 30. 

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

"There are so many people that put all hands on deck to make this happen, that shows the importance that people recognized in this election."

-- Eric Giddens, newly elected state senator for District 30, who was elected last Tuesday in a special election in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.

