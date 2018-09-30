Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Eric Johnson

Johnson

"Cary knows the Cedar Valley and has relationships with many of the players in local, state and national economic development and government."

-- Eric Johnson, chairman of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber board of directors, which announced last week that Cary Darrah will be the new CEO of the group.

