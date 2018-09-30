"Cary knows the Cedar Valley and has relationships with many of the players in local, state and national economic development and government."
-- Eric Johnson, chairman of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber board of directors, which announced last week that Cary Darrah will be the new CEO of the group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.