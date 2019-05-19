{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Violet Mwanje

"You asked for my forgiveness, and I gave it. What I did not say that day was I forgave you a year ago just for my peace of mind, but I will not tell you that it's OK. It's not, and it never will be."

-- Dr. Violet Mwanje, at the sentencing of Derrick E. Johnson of Waterloo, whose vehicle collided with one carrying her infant in 2017, killing the baby boy. Johnson was drunk and on cocaine and speeding at the time of the crash.

