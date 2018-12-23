"Restoring this language costs you nothing in dollars and cents but buys you an increase in trust and morale. It will put you on Santa's 'nice' list for sure."
-- Becky Hawbaker, United Faculty president, speaking at an initial bargaining proposal meeting to the Iowa Board of Regents, suggesting bringing back removed items from the contract to make the process smoother.
