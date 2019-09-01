{{featured_button_text}}
061019ho-mark-nook

Mark Nook

"What we've got to do is recognize this is not an insoluble problem; it's a great opportunity."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

-- Mark Nook, president of the University of Northern Iowa, speaking on the first day of classes last week about the challenges facing UNI in a competitive market.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments