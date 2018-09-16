Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jason Weinberger mug

Jason Weinberger

"I've been waiting for this moment. I think it's a good fit for us, and it's nice to be able to buckle down and get back to business."

--Jason Weinberger, artistic director of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra on the naming of Rich Frevert as the new symphony executive director.

