Try 1 month for 99¢
Shuaib Meacham

Shuaib Meacham

"When you know what travel can do for you, you can see the possibilities in the rest of your lives."

-- Shuaib Meacham, co-founder of Hip Hop Literacy and associate professor of literacy education at the University of Northern Iowa, who helped raise money to get some area youth to China last week to show off the program.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments