Abby Cresap

“I’m going to miss you. Forget all that horrible stuff that happened to you. You are going to be a good dog.”

— Abby Cresap, adoption supervisor at Cedar Bend Humane Society, sending off for adoption one of the Samoyed puppies they received from a puppy mill raided last month in Worth County.

