"To add this into our community, to give us that much more vibrancy and fun things to do in the community, I can't thank Gary (Bertch) enough for even thinking about it. To give us that landscape, I'm pretty humbled."
--- R. David DeVault, factory manager of the John Deere Waterloo Works, voicing his support last week at the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission for the proposed Lost Island Theme Park.
