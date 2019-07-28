{{featured_button_text}}

"To add this into our community, to give us that much more vibrancy and fun things to do in the community, I can't thank Gary (Bertch) enough for even thinking about it. To give us that landscape, I'm pretty humbled."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

--- R. David DeVault, factory manager of the John Deere Waterloo Works, voicing his support last week at the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission for the proposed Lost Island Theme Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments