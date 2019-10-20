"I think if we don't own our history then we're doing a disservice to young people growing up."
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
-- Paula Knudson, vice president for student affairs, University of Northern Iowa, in introducing a speaker who talked about getting kicked out of UNI in the 1960s because he was gay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.