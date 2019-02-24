Try 1 month for 99¢

"We've had so many complaints about the railroad crossings, the railroad blocking. This is an opportunity to see what it would take to make some changes."

-- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart on the possibility of moving a rail yard on East Fourth Street.

