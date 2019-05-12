" I thought, when I got back people would kind of be over it -- but they are still so behind me and just so supportive, and it really doesn't go unnoticed. It's awesome. I'm so proud to be from Iowa."
-- Maddie Poppe, Clarksville native and winner of 2018 "American Idol" who was back in Waterloo last week shooting a music video.
