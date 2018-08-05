Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Morgan Collum

"When someone's child goes missing, you don't just say, 'oh well, that's not my kid, that's not my problem.' You are outside and you are looking through cornfields and you are putting up posters."

--- Morgan Collum, cousin of missing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbets, speaking at a missing persons vigil in Waterloo.

