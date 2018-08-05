"When someone's child goes missing, you don't just say, 'oh well, that's not my kid, that's not my problem.' You are outside and you are looking through cornfields and you are putting up posters."
--- Morgan Collum, cousin of missing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbets, speaking at a missing persons vigil in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.