"Some people might call it an amusement park, but this is a theme park. You'll see a lot of rides that you'll see in amusement parks, but this has back stories and elements that tie it all together."
--- Gary Bertch, Waterloo businessman who announced last week he and his wife are planning to develop a major theme park near Lost Island Waterpark.
