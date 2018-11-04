Try 1 month for 99¢
Roberto Swazo

Swazo

"We want to tell the world that the Jewish community is not afraid of saying we're here, we're Americans, we're part of the fabric of this nation and communities."

-- Roberto Swazo, president of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue board of directors at a vigil service for the Pittsburgh shooting victims.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments