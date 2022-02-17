WATERLOO -- Quota of the Cedar Valley will have a meeting at the Majestic Moon in Waterloo at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, for the social time. The program will be Beyond Pink. There will only be snacks so no reservations are needed for this meeting. If you want to let someone know you are coming, you may call Alllaire at 230-7343 or Sandy at 415-7912.
Quota will meet Tuesday in Waterloo
