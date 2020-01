WATERLOO -- Quota’s regular monthly meeting will be Jan. 28 at the Majestic Moon (previously the Knights of Columbus Hall), 1955 Locke Ave.

A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The program will be a representative from Try Pie.

The menu includes chicken noodle and vegetable beef soup, lettuce salad, bread sticks and beverage.

The cost is $9. The club will purchase pies for dessert. Call Pat at 233-4635 by Jan. 22 for reservations or more information.

