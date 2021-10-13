Quota Club presents Quartermania event

WATERLOO -- Quota of the Cedar Valley will host Quartermania, an afternoon of shopping, a quarter auction, desserts, and a cash bar. It will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave. Auctions will be held at 3:30 and 4:15 p.m.

This will be followed by a celebration of life for Monica Haag, a long-time quota member. All are welcome to attend. Food will be provided.

There will also be a silent auction of Longaberger items from 2:30 until 7:00 p.m. For more information, go to www.quotaofthecedarvalley.com and click the annual event link.

