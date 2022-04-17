Quota Club Benefit Brunch is April 24

WATERLOO -- The 72nd Annual Quota Benefit Brunch will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St.

Dine-in and carry-out meals are available throughout the serving time and curbside pickup is from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Follow the signs for pickup.

The menu features chicken, eggs, sausage, hash browns, homemade fruit cups and pastries, coffee, tea, milk and orange juice.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 4 to 12; free for age 3 and under. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Email quotaofthecedarvalley@gmail.com or call 319-415-7912 for tickets.

Bake sale items will be available to purchase. Free books will be given to children by the Cops N Kids committee members. Drawings for 10 $50 gift cards will take plate at the brunch.

Quota's 2022 sponsors are A-Line E.D.S., Financial Resource Advisors, First Security State Bank, MercyOne, Greenwood Pharmacy and Calico Hen House.

