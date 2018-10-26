Try 1 month for 99¢
Keepsake Quilters

Keepsake Quilters Jennifer Logan-Lorenz, left, and Laura Richter preview the 'Quilts on Main' 2018 raffle quilt in preparation for the show.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — The Keepsake Quilters Guild will bring more than 130 quilts to the Main Street Cedar Falls Community Center’s “Quilts on Main” show Nov. 3 and 4.

The show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.

The exhibit showcases the work of the guild members, each bringing to the craft her own distinctive look from traditional to modern, even whimsical. People can expect quilts of all sizes with interesting patterns, paper piecing, custom quilting and quilted crafts.

Presentations featuring the award-winning quilts of Lucille Keeling will be repeated throughout the day both days.

Keepsake Quilters Guild is a nonprofit organization with more than 28 years in the Cedar Valley. Funds raised at the event will support the community activities of the guild.

