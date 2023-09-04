WATERLOO — Ten veterans from the Cedar Valley were honored Saturday afternoon with Quilts of Valor at the American Legion Becker-Chapman Post 138 at the corner of Sixth and Commercial streets.

The quilts were given to veterans who served the U.S. armed forces in various periods from the Korean War to the Global War on Terrorism. The quilts were prepared by Cathy Baldwin and Linda Osborn, both of whom reside in Jasper County.

“The freedoms we enjoy daily and the security we depend upon to keep us safe … continue to be provided by a strong military,” Osborn said. “These quilts say thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”

Quilts of Valor was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a Delaware mother whose son was serving in Iraq. Roberts said she had a dream about how quilts could help soldiers like her son to heal from the traumas they faced in the military. Each quilt is nationally registered with the Quilts of Valor organizations.

One of the recipients of quilt was Dr. Steven M. Olsen, who served as a tank mechanic in Germany during the Vietnam War before getting his medical license and serving again as a doctor in Iraq with the Army National Guard. According to Olsen, he was surprised when he found out that he would receive a quilt but was greatly honored by the gesture.

“This is really an honor. I think it’s a very unknown one to have,” Olsen said. “But I’m proud to be here with everybody that’s here. I didn’t know anything about it until they called and said I was nominated, so I’m proud to be here.”

The other nine quilt recipients included:

Thomas R. Conn, U.S. Army.

Thomas R. Conn Jr., U.S. Army.

Leslie Forsblom, U.S. Navy.

Christine Larsen, U.S. Air Force.

Kent Larsen, U.S. Army National Guard.

Charles Mysak, U.S. Army.

Trina Mysak, U.S. Army.

Richard Smith, U.S. Army.

Theodore Stair, U.S. Army.

