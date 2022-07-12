Quilts of Valor distributed to Cedar Valley vets

NEW HAMPTON – Two Cedar Valley veterans recently were among those honored by Quilts of Valor for their service.

On June 26, John Brocka, commander of American Legion Post 660 in New Hartford, and Staff Sgt. Devon Wagner, U.S. Army Reserve, of Dike, were awarded quilts in recognition for their service in the U.S. military. Brocka is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Wagner served 23 years in the 389th Engineer Battalion with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. She retired in 2015.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded to provide handmade quilts for those who served in the military and have been touched by war. Since 2003, the foundation has distributed approximately 300,000 quilts.

“Not everyone answers the call to serve our country. It is those rare individuals who are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have,” said QOVF executive director Lori Thompson. “We’ll never know exactly what each veteran experiences and how they are touched by war, but we can welcome our veterans home, support them and their families, and thank them for their service whenever possible.”

The quilts were distributed at the bandshell in Mikkelson Park in New Hampton.