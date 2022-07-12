 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quilts of Valor distributed to Cedar Valley vets

  • Updated
  • 0
quilt of valor 2.jpg

John Brocka and Devon Wagner (left and center) receive handmade quilts from Quilts of Valor for their service in the U.S. Military.  

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

NEW HAMPTON – Two Cedar Valley veterans recently were among those honored by Quilts of Valor for their service.

On June 26, John Brocka, commander of American Legion Post 660 in New Hartford, and Staff Sgt. Devon Wagner, U.S. Army Reserve, of Dike, were awarded quilts in recognition for their service in the U.S. military. Brocka is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Wagner served 23 years in the 389th Engineer Battalion with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. She retired in 2015.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded to provide handmade quilts for those who served in the military and have been touched by war. Since 2003, the foundation has distributed approximately 300,000 quilts.

“Not everyone answers the call to serve our country. It is those rare individuals who are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have,” said QOVF executive director Lori Thompson. “We’ll never know exactly what each veteran experiences and how they are touched by war, but we can welcome our veterans home, support them and their families, and thank them for their service whenever possible.”

People are also reading…

The quilts were distributed at the bandshell in Mikkelson Park in New Hampton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-fish could save the oceans by eating microplastics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News