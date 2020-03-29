Queen of Peace to hand out free hot meal
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 520 Mulberry St., will be handing out a free hot meal entree Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

The meals will be given out in recyclable containers outside the East Third Street entrance. No beverages will be available. 

