Queen of Peace to hand out free hot meal

WATERLOO -- Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 520 Mulberry St., will be handing out a free hot meal entree Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., or while supplies last.
The meals will be given out in recyclable containers outside the East Third Street entrance. No beverages will be available.
