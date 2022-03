WATERLOO -- The Quad County Firefighters Association will have the annual fire school in Waterloo this spring.

Classes start at 9 a.m. April 2 for Waterloo Fire-Rescue and the Cedar Valley FOOLS at the Waterloo Fire Hazardous Materials Training Center at 1925 Newell Ave.

For more information call or email 319-610-5251, jvdragonfighter@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0