HAZLETON — Fontana Nature Reserve will host a new event, the Pumpkin Plunge & Paddle, at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Fontana Park.
There will be a giant slingshot at Fontana Park for folks to catapult pumpkins into into Fontana Lake. They can then paddle out to retrieve it and then paint a face. Participants will get a target score for the plunge, a time score for the paddle and a creativity score for the painting.
Best total score will receive a one-night cabin stay, second one-night camping stay and third, a $15 gift shop certificate.
Registration fee is $6 per pumpkin.
Registration is required online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
