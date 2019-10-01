{{featured_button_text}}
Pumpkin Plunge

Fontana Park is planning a pumpkin catapult event.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAZLETON — Fontana Nature Reserve will host a new event, the Pumpkin Plunge & Paddle, at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Fontana Park.

There will be a giant slingshot at Fontana Park for folks to catapult pumpkins into into Fontana Lake. They can then paddle out to retrieve it and then paint a face. Participants will get a target score for the plunge, a time score for the paddle and a creativity score for the painting.

Best total score will receive a one-night cabin stay, second one-night camping stay and third, a $15 gift shop certificate.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Registration fee is $6 per pumpkin.

Registration is required online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments