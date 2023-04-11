WATERLOO — The importance of local journalism was the topic of the day on Monday as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen stopped in at Hawkeye Community College.

The editor of The Storm Lake Times won the award in 2017 for his commentary on corporate money in Iowa farming, including the legal support it funded during state lawsuits in the region over nitrate levels in the water supply. Investigations found that corporations like Monsanto were donating to the defense – resulting in Cullen’s writing, which demanded greater transparency in government.

Cullen was in town for a later screening of the documentary “Storm Lake,” but gave a lecture in the morning to discuss the decline of and need for local and state journalism and how that impacts Iowans.

“Our schools used to be No. 1 in the country. Now we’re No. 43. I think the Des Moines Register’s demise has a lot to do with that,” Cullen said. “And I think the Waterloo Courier’s demise has a lot to do with how Waterloo and Cedar Falls aren’t the … tightly-knit communities they used to be.”

Discussing the demise of local papers, Cullen singled out corporate ownership as a major contributor for publications declining as it’s putting what he says are unrealistic demands on newspapers and their staff. Failure to meet demands can often result in newsrooms being gutted of personnel.

“You cannot expect the kind of cash flows out of journalism that Wall Street demands … and there are some newspapers demanding 25% and 30% cash flows out of their local operations when 8% cash flows are about all that can be supported,” Cullen explained after the event’s Q&A session. “That’s what’s killing these guys.”

However, even papers that are independently owned are struggling to keep their doors open, and Cullen warned that transparent journalism can come at a price. In the year The Storm Lake Times won the Pulitzer, the paper lost $70,000 as agricultural companies withdrew advertising. This, combined with the effects of COVID-19, almost caused the newspaper to close.

“The pandemic nearly put us under and my brother John and I sat down and thought, ‘Should we just bag it?’” Cullen said. “And we thought about that for about 15 seconds and then we said; ‘No, we’ve got to go on. Neither of us golf.’”

Speaking on another issue regarding local journalism, Cullen brought up the issue of quality of writing, saying that he had noticed it dropping, even with reporters coming out of top journalism schools. Addressing this, he urged young reporters to study classics to improve their writing.

“Read – and then write – and then read a lot more and then try to write and then try to read again,” Cullen said. “Read Yeats’ poetry, read Dylan Thomas to learn how to write.”

The Storm Lake documentary was screened at 6 p.m. Monday in Tama Hall.

