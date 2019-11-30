{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage licenses

Nathaniel D. Bloeser of Waterloo and Kayty A. Young of Shell Rock, married Nov. 16.

Michael L. Evans and Karen S. Steinwandt, both of Buckingham, married Nov. 16.

Jevgenius Golubovs and Misty M. Cummings, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 21.

Dissolutions

SCHURTZ, Mark A., and COX, Trinca M., married June 30, 2016, in Idaho.

HIBLER, Sydney L. and Jordan W., married Dec. 1, 2010, in Waterloo.

STOLLENWERK, Andrew J. and Jennifer L., married Sept. 10, 2007, in Massachusetts.

EILDERTS, Jana S., and PARISI, Giacomo G., married Feb. 15, 2012, in Des Moines.

POND, Heather L. and Kerry E., married, Nov. 14, 1998, in Waterloo.

JACOBSEN, Matthew W., and MORAN JACOBSEN, Kimberly, married March 14, 2013, in Waterloo.

Separate maintenance

ECHELARD, Dean. J. and Julia, married Aug. 16, 2019, in Black Hawk County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
1

Load comments