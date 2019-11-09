Marriage Licenses
Timothy R. Pullin and Keisha L. Meek, both of Readlyn, married Sept. 28.
Will J. Hansen and Allison M. Burke, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 26.
Arthur W. Klein and Alana J. Mairs, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 26.
Joseph C. Porter of Waterloo, and Amy. N. Christensen of Dysart, married Oct. 26.
Jordan M. Dunn and Christopher M. Hofeldt, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 26.
Matthew P. Pederson and Kerry P. Daisy, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 26.
Jordan L. Jackson and Emily J. Rogers, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 26.
Andrew D. Bagenstos and Alexandra K. Wahner, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 26.
Benjamin D. Weber and Kayla R. Wood, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 27.
Robbie A. Rhoades and Chereen A. Andorf, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 30.
Christopher D. Remley and Elisha M. Shoars, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 31.
Devon L. Spooner and Mackenzie L. Harkness, married Nov. 1.
Ross A. Plummer and Alison L. McCunniff, both of Chicago, married Nov. 2.
Michael L. Hayworth and Cassidy N. Monaco, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 2.
Scott A. Hemann and Nicole P. Schlichting, both of Cedar Falls, married Nov. 2.
Anthony J. Brocka and Beth A. Schick, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 2.
Tlanghum Liana and Lalneihpuii, both of Waterloo, married Nov. 3.
Dissolutions
LENNOX, Andrew J. and Alisha M., married July 21, 2012, in Waterloo.
NANCE, Penelope L. and Dennis M., married Sept. 21, 2013, in Nashua.
WALL, Lisa M. and Mark T., married April 30, 2005, in Waterloo.
BILLINGTON, Joshua E. and Melanie L., married Aug. 12, 2016, in Iowa.
ENGEL, Jolene K. and Gregory L., married June 17, 1978, in Waterloo.
HAMBLY, Daniel W. and Tami J., married Oct. 16, 2013, in Black Hawk County.
