Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage licenses
Jason M. Pint and Diedre R. Cave, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 29.
Bryce A. Hoffman and Emily L. Gerst, both of Urbandale, married Feb. 29.
Jonathon K. James and Lauren C. Cockayne, both of Cedar Falls, married Feb. 29.
Michael J. Albright and Hanna R. Bruns, both of Waterloo, married Mar. 6.
Dissolutions
MIZE, Amanda S. and Michael T., married 2017 in Gray, GA.
RINNELS, Doug G. and Amy B., married 1992 in Cedar Falls.
SHARE JR., Donald G. and Sheryl A., married 2009 in Cedar Rapids.
KEEGAN, Kevin R., and Michelle R., married 1997 in LaPorte City.