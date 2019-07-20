Marriage Licenses
Dustin W. Martens and Krystal N. Olmstead, both of Waterloo, married July 5.
Nicholas D. Deberg and Brittany J. Ubben, both of Cedar Falls, married July 6.
Clint F. Ruden and Amber M. Loeffelholz, both of Cedar Falls, married July 6.
Mason F. Foster and Shianalia G. Buchanan, both of Cedar Falls, married July 8.
Christopher L. Dulin and Nicole M. Rademacker, both of Evansdale, married July 13.
Justin S. Crawford and Nicole L. Klomp, both of Shellsburg, married July 13.
Trevor M. Brown and Sara M. Strawhacker, both of Cedar Falls, married July 13.
Eric J. Ramirez and Molly L. Karr, both of Dysart, married July 13.
Matthew S. Horan and Sarah K. Hilton, both of Cedar Falls, married July 13.
Francisco Arreola and Anya L. Gedlinske, both of Cedar Falls, married July 13.
Jason T. Brueggeman and Bethany A. Eidenshink, both of Waterloo, married July 13.
Jose A. Ortiz Luna and Stacy L. Tomlinson, married July 14.
Dissolutions
YOUNG, Anthony and Jessica, married Sept. 22, 2001, in Cedar Rapids
HENSLEY, Margie and Jeffrey F., married July 18, 1987, in Chicago.
WICHTENDAHL, Dana M. and Jonathan V., married Dec. 20, 2017, in Algona.
ROLF, Nicole L. and Daniel W., married June 14, 2005, in Iowa.
GARRISON, Jennifer L. and Matthew R., married Aug. 21, 2015, in Black Hawk County.
