Marriage Licenses
Matthew M. Watson and Robyn L. Smuck, both of Waterloo, married June 26.
Blaine R. Shadle and DeShanna N. Chapman, both of Waverly, married June 28.
Denver T. Studebaker and Alexis R. Brewer, both of Cedar Falls, married June 28.
Christopher A. Anderson and Ashley M. Turner, both of Cedar Falls, married June 29.
Jordan M. Taylor and Katelyn M. Urbain, both of Shell Rock, married June 29.
Jagger J. White and Jordan R. Hammerand, both of Waterloo, married June 29.
Ryan F. Courtney and Ashleigh J. Robinson, both of Cedar Falls, married June 29.
William D. Boelts and Nouran Othman, both of Cedar Falls, married June 29.
Caleb M. Ellison and Emily I. Klenk, both of Hudson, married June 29.
Yussef A. Saleh and Nicole K. Loy, both of Cedar Falls, married June 30.
Daniel R. Wilkens and Kelsey A. Aikey, both of Cedar Falls, married July 3.
Jose A. Sanchez and Crystal G. Wade, both of Cedar Falls, married July 4.
Donta L. Wilson and Yolanda E. Davis, both of Waterloo, married July 4.
Samuel J. Sablan and Rochelle A. Atkins, both of Waterloo, married July 4.
Peter J. Tentinger and Lindy K. Zars, both of Cedar Falls, married July 4.
Thad W. Olmstead and Alissa M. Huffman, both of Waterloo, married July 5.
Tyler J. Cuvelier and Mary E. Inskeep, both of Cedar Falls, married July 6.
Aaron C. Van Maanen and Jamie M. Becker, both of Cedar Falls, married July 6.
Dalton M. Ciavarelli and Mary E. Hovenga, both of Cedar Falls, married July 6.
Nicholas M. Aguiar and Katherine C. Kelly, both of Cedar Falls, married July 6.
Leslie B. Parker and Carly J. Pagel, both of Ionia, married July 6.
Mason G. Foster and Shianalia G. Buchanan, both of Cedar Falls, married July 8.
Dissolutions
FREDERICK, Sarah E. and Robert J., married May 21, 1994, in Iowa City.
WITZEL-CREERY, Laurie K. and CREERY, Troy E., married July 26, 1991, place not available.
TOTOKANI, Etienne K. and KISIONA, Rose M., married Dec. 30, 2016, in Kinshasa, KI.
ZUMMAK, Terri J. and Christopher F., married June 8, 1996, in New Hartford.
RYAN, Thomas L. and Tammy J., married Sept. 21, 1991, in Battle Creek.
TAPKE, Kyle M. and TREIMANE, Estere, married June 12, 2018, in Cedar Falls.
GODDARD, Jeffrey D. Jr. and BRANDY, married Feb. 14, 2000, in Stratton, Kit Carson County, Colo.
PIERCE, Justin D. and Alisun Jo., married Sept. 5, 2009, in Black Hawk County.
