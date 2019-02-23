Marriage Licenses
Bryce C. Darby and Julie R.M.L. Rieke, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.
Arlin L. Clayton and Stephanie A. Parziale, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.
Jeremy W. Roberts and MaryKaye Q. Barnes, both of Cedar Falls, married Feb. 14.
Karl J. Bultsma and Maria A. Albornoz and Victoria, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 17.
Dissolutions
FORD, Scott R. and Shari L., legal separation, married Dec. 10, 2009, in Iowa.
HANSEN, Lyle D. and Teresa M., married Oct. 6, 2001, in Waterloo.
SALLAY, Tiffany A. and Terrell D., married April 18, 2017, in Waterloo.
TANGEN, Lenette S. and Dominic L., married Oct. 20, 1990, on Cedar Falls.
FLOMO, Gbantyen G. and Charles K.V., married Feb. 11, 2016, in Liberia.
EVANS, Willie T. and Samantha A., married Dec. 14, 2012, in Waterloo.
ROSS, Dawn M. and Brian M., married April 4, 2008, in Tucson, Ariz.
ROBINSON, Jessica R. and Bryan K., married May 27, 2017, in Cedar Falls.
GUSTAS, Benjamin R. and Whitney M., married Oct. 8, 2016, in Independence.
MALCOLM, Wendy N. and Darren J., married Aug. 26, 2006, in Cedar Falls.
