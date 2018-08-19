Marriage licenses
Luis F. Vicente and Mayra L. Nolasco, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Kevin L. Wright and Sue J. Wilson, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Parker J. Bolt of Reinbeck and Annalise M. Delagardelle of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 4.
Jacob L. Garnette and Ayslyn M. Bentley, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 4.
Jordan J.R. Rutherford of Waterloo and Morgan A. Holzer of Charles City, married Aug. 4.
Clayton S. Rowan of Waterloo and Mackenna A. Nielsen of Dike, married Aug. 4.
Colin B. Lobdell and Kyndra J. Petersen, both of La Porte City, married Aug. 4.
Jacob E. Doeden and Lindsey C. Plummer, both of Evansdale, married Aug. 4.
Jordan R. Nomansen and Lauren B. Weimer, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 5.
Robert E. McFee and Debra K. West, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 6.
Scott R. Aurand and Kristen R. Loecher, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Charles D. Pitzen and Darci L. Ritter, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Tyler E. Pritchett of Waterloo and Amber M. Nebel of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 11.
Ryan P. Muhlenbruch and Abigail A. Larson, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Jason W. Brooks and Tiffany L. Bazan, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 11.
Mark S. Del Negro and Brittany R. Elliott, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Jeffery J. Jackson and Christine J. Hougas, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 11.
Mario A. Basurto and Shantel M. Leary, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 11.
Dissolutions
WEAVER, Miranda S. and WEAVER III, Jack A., married May 19, 2012, place not available.
FANGMAN, Angela R. and Brad A., married Sept. 9, 1995, in Gilbertville.
KLOBERDANZ, Jeanne M. and Gregg J., married Nov. 28, 1986, in Iowa.
TRENT, Jennifer L. and Lyle V., married June 9, 2000, in Black Hawk County.
MONSON, Lisa R. and Craig S., married Aug. 2, 1998, in Iowa.
KEMBO, Clara T. and WONODINGA, Paul O., married June 8, 2015, in Kinshasa (D.R. Congo), KI.
MOUNTAIN, Logan and CATES-MOUNTAIN, Menoly D., married Oct. 26, 2013, in Rye, Colo.
MEH, Htwa and REH, Nye, married Dec. 5, 2006, in Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand.
BLAKE, Eric S. and Kelly M., married Sept. 22, 1984, in Black Hawk County.
