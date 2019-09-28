{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses

Elizabeth A. Moore of Vinton and Brian D. Stewart of Traer, married Sept. 13.

Troy A. Hoffman and Cindy M. Patten, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 14.

Trevor C. Nichols and Christina R. Berning, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 14.

Scot A. Reuter and Jaime C. Gelner, both of Washburn, married Sept. 14.

Dustin M. Baum and Rebecca M. Perry, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.

David M. Ficker and Brittany O. Holdsworth, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 14.

Trevor T. King and Ebony L. Cody, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.

Timothy L. Schull and Kimberly S. Overmann, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.

Tyler J. McGlaughlin and Alyssa L. Chamberlin, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.

Nicholas J. Paulsen and Kelsey A. Kleinheksel, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 14.

Michael S. Stewart and Shannon R. Gibbons, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 14.

Wyatt J. Hames and Alex J. Mentel, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 14.

Derius L. Willingham and Katrina J. M. Brandt, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 19.

Andy E. Blum and Amanda R. Krie, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 20.

Brandon D. Andreasen and Hannah J.M. Cross, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.

Nathan M. Heim and Kelly M. Wurzer, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.

Mitchell H. McElhaney and Calli R. Anderson, both of Denver, married Sept. 21.

Dylan J. Giberson and Brianna J. Cain, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 21.

Jeff J. Davis and Heather J. Rose, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 21.

John A. Damme and Brooke J. Lawrence, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.

Lance D. Ollendieck and Dayna J. Rosenbaum, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 21.

Whitney T. Rissi and Erica J. Fernandez, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 21.

Nicholas J. Link and Melissa A. Murray, both of Phoenix, married Sept. 21.

Zachary P. Sharp and Miranda L. Bartachek, both of Fairbank, married Sept. 21

Dissolutions

FERNAU, Karmin K. and Dennis W., married Oct. 24, 1986, in Waterloo.

LYONS, Scott and Leigh Ann, married Aug. 2, 2004, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

PAYE, Shadrich, and WIEA, Josephine, married Jan. 12, 2014, in Monrovia, Liberia.

ROSENBUM, Jason M. and Cera M., married Nov. 4, 2014, in Black Hawk County.

HANSON, Sylvia L. and Joshua R., married Oct. 15, 2012, in Iowa.

MUANZA, Tilde M., and MASSA, Heavy L., married Dec. 14, 2013, in Kinshasa.

SANDERS, Miho and GAMBIER, August R., married March 4, 2002, in Ayase, Japan.

