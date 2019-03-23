Try 3 months for $3

Marriage Licenses 

Benjamin T. Bockenstedt and Jessica A. Kinneer, both of Waterloo, married March 9.

Joshua J. Karkosh and Kate E. Haring, both of Cedar Falls, married March 9.

Christopher W. Western and Lyann R. Brown, both of Cedar Falls, married March 11.

Tyler G. Dellinger and Nicole M. Mann, both of Waterloo, married March 12.

Lincoln C. Jost and Kelly R. Anderson, both of Cedar Falls, married March 16.

Dissolutions

LONGHORN, Justin J. and Angela L., married June 9, 2007, in Waterloo.

CODY, Carlena M., and MUHAMMAD, Michael D., married Feb. 19, 1993, in Des Moines.

SURLY, Chad and Kari, married Dec. 16, 1999, in Black Hawk County.

SANGA, Mal Sawn, fka DUHA, Ma, and DUATI, Van Lal, married Jan. 10, 2002, in Burma.

SCHMIT, Amanda J. and Eric R., married May 28, 1999, in Waterloo.

MAURER, Benjamin H.D. and Heather M., married July 17, 2010, in Waterloo.

