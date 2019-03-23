Marriage Licenses
Benjamin T. Bockenstedt and Jessica A. Kinneer, both of Waterloo, married March 9.
Joshua J. Karkosh and Kate E. Haring, both of Cedar Falls, married March 9.
Christopher W. Western and Lyann R. Brown, both of Cedar Falls, married March 11.
Tyler G. Dellinger and Nicole M. Mann, both of Waterloo, married March 12.
Lincoln C. Jost and Kelly R. Anderson, both of Cedar Falls, married March 16.
Dissolutions
LONGHORN, Justin J. and Angela L., married June 9, 2007, in Waterloo.
CODY, Carlena M., and MUHAMMAD, Michael D., married Feb. 19, 1993, in Des Moines.
SURLY, Chad and Kari, married Dec. 16, 1999, in Black Hawk County.
SANGA, Mal Sawn, fka DUHA, Ma, and DUATI, Van Lal, married Jan. 10, 2002, in Burma.
SCHMIT, Amanda J. and Eric R., married May 28, 1999, in Waterloo.
MAURER, Benjamin H.D. and Heather M., married July 17, 2010, in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.