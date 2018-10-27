Marriage Licenses
Evan A. Lancaster and Laura M. Becker, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 13.
Nae Tu of Lilburn Ga., and Rosemary L. Meh of Waterloo, married Oct. 13.
Chase D. Everett and Christen C. Brodbeck, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 13.
Matthew C. Russell and Natasha L. Paradine, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 13.
Dennis L. Brandenburg and Regina M. Queen, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 13.
Cody B. Rahn and Olivia L. Wandro, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 13.
Christofer W. Huttinger and Erica L. Vesbach, both of Aplington, married Oct. 14.
Quenton C. Beard and Shanea L. McFarland-Ridley, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Enes Vunic and Sabira Vunic, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Thomas D. Reichert and Brandi L. Berdecia-Medina, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Kelvin J. Outlaw and Kimberly K. Urbano, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Michael C. Braga and Rachel E. Cunningham, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 20.
Brady J. Swenson and Stephanie A. Ehlers, both of Hudson, married Oct. 20.
John A. Bennett and Josephine M. Dinsdale, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 20.
Jeffrey S. Rademacher and Audra M. Becker, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Kyle S. Swanton and Ivy B. Rasey, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 20.
Robert R. Flores and Lisa A. Kastli, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Laverne L. Gage and Teresa M. Anderson, both of Elk Run Heights, married Oct. 20.
Andrew A. Bruns and Meghan L. Runyan, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Leo R. Rochford of Sumner and Kendell D. Brown of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Andrew D. Schmitz and Elisia Heidt-Penrod, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 20.
Dissolutions
EHR, Robert J. and Kimberly A., married Aug. 3, 1995, in Las Vegas.
HOWARD, Nakaje Doe and Prince, married Dec. 18, 2014, in Monrovia, Liberia.
RODEMEYER II, Michael L. and Breann R., married Dec. 5, 2016, in Evansdale.
DYVIG, Amy D. and Christopher D., married June 12, 2015, in Cedar Falls.
SMITH, Jason D. and Amanda Vanous, married July 21, 2010, in La Porte City.
WATERS, Telly and Vonnetta, married April 7, 2012, in Waterloo.
THOMPSON, Erin E. and Jacob T., married May 24, 2014, in Dysart.
BAKR, Leon L. and Sharon K., married April 16, 1966, in Waterloo.
ENGBRECHT, Zachary and Celeste, married Sept. 21, 2001, in Cedar Falls.
SMITH, Harry L. and Betty J., married Feb. 19, 1977, in Spillville.
