Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
0 comments
Marriages and Dissolutions

Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

  • 0

Marriage Licenses 

Nicholas J. Merkes and Megan J. Mesch, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 2.

Thomas C. Anders and Kethleen F. Hennessey, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 8.

Jerry D. Mullenix and Carmen A. Callies, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 10.

Travis L. Child and Sarah A. Fulton, both of New Hartford, married Jan. 11.

Lathan A. Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg and Tamera M. Oliver of Waterloo, married Jan. 13.

Robert O. Hughes and Gail Herscovici Puckett, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 13.

Dissolutions

DALLENBACH, Tiffany A. and Timothy D., married Feb. 14, 1998, in Waterloo.

BAKULA, Scott and Ashley, married Aug. 22, 2015, in Jerico.

ROBBINS, Matthew C. and Scharlett C., married July 10, 2015.

OTT-ZUZICH, Whitney L., and ZUZICH, Zachary Z., married June 25, 2011, in Waterloo.

SULJIC, Ross B. and Brooke M., married April 13, 2013, in New Hampton.

HAILE, Daniel, and MASKARO, Herman G., married Aug. 22, 2015, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

SHEPHARD, John J. and HAES-SHEPHARD, Angela S., married Oct. 7, 1995.

Iowa's most popular baby names from 1960-2018

Public records clip art
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News