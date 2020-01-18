Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage Licenses

Nicholas J. Merkes and Megan J. Mesch, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 2.

Thomas C. Anders and Kethleen F. Hennessey, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 8.

Jerry D. Mullenix and Carmen A. Callies, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 10.

Travis L. Child and Sarah A. Fulton, both of New Hartford, married Jan. 11.

Lathan A. Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg and Tamera M. Oliver of Waterloo, married Jan. 13.

Robert O. Hughes and Gail Herscovici Puckett, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 13.

Dissolutions

DALLENBACH, Tiffany A. and Timothy D., married Feb. 14, 1998, in Waterloo.

BAKULA, Scott and Ashley, married Aug. 22, 2015, in Jerico.

ROBBINS, Matthew C. and Scharlett C., married July 10, 2015.

OTT-ZUZICH, Whitney L., and ZUZICH, Zachary Z., married June 25, 2011, in Waterloo.

SULJIC, Ross B. and Brooke M., married April 13, 2013, in New Hampton.

HAILE, Daniel, and MASKARO, Herman G., married Aug. 22, 2015, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.